IMD Says Delhi Will Receive Light to Moderate Showers Tonight; Max Temp at 38.8 Deg C

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday has predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain at several areas in Delhi over the next two hours.

“Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of West-Delhi, South-West Delhi, South-Delhi, Bhiwani, Charki-Dadri, Faridabad, Ballabgarh, Palwal, Aurangabad, Hodal, Siwani (Haryana), Deeg, Nadbai, Lachmanngarh, Mahwa, Nagar, Bharatpur (Rajasthan), Mathura, Agra, Aligarh, Nandgaon-Barsana, Hathras, Iglas, Jajau (U.P) during the next 2 hours," it said in a tweet.

The maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 38.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's normal, on Saturday, the IMD said here. The weather office has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in the city on Sunday.

"The minimum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official reading of the city, was 28.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's normal, and the relative humidity at 5.30 pm was recorded at 54 per cent," it said. The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy skies with moderate rainfall and thundershowers for Sunday. Heavy rainfall is possible at isolated places towards the afternoon and the evening.

The maximum and the minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 35 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively, the weather office said. Delhi had received its first rain of the monsoon season on Tuesday, 16 days after the usual date of June 27.

On Friday, the minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius, while the maximum settled at 37.8 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from PTI)

