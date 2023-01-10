IMD Says Delhi Witnessed Third Worst Cold Spell from Jan 3-9 in 23 Years, Predicts Dense Fog on Wednesday

Delhi experienced the third worst cold spell this season in the last 23 years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. The weather department predicted the cold wave condition will get worse in the national capital over the week and warned of a second chilly spell from January 14.

“Delhi experienced a cold wave right from January 3 to 9 which is almost 5 days. During these five days, the temperature was around two to four degrees. As per the data available with us, this was the third worst cold spell in the last 23 years since the year 2000," IMD Scientist RK Jenamani told news agency ANI.

The official said a similar situation was experienced in the year 2006 when the lowest temperature of 1.9 degrees Celsius was recorded and another in 2013.

Cold wave conditions abated in Delhi on Tuesday due to a fresh western disturbance affecting northwest India, even as a dense layer of fog lowered visibility to just 50 metres, affecting road and rail movement.

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius as against 3.8 degrees Celsius on Monday. The maximum temperature settled at 18.7 degrees Celsius.

“Cold wave conditions have abated from the plains in northwest India. No cold wave is predicted in the region for the next four days," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement.

“However, dense to very dense fog and cold day conditions will prevail over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday and will gradually abate thereafter," it said.

Light drizzle is also expected in the capital on Thursday.

An official of the IMD said the Palam observatory near the Indira Gandhi International Airport recorded a visibility level of 50 metres. Satellite images showed a dense layer of fog persisting over vast swathes of north India, extending from Punjab to Bihar across Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Thirty-nine trains were delayed by an hour to five-and-a-half hours due to the foggy weather, a Northern Railways spokesperson said.

According to the weather office, ‘very dense fog’ is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, between 51 and 200 metres is ‘dense’, between 201 and 500 metres ‘moderate’, and between 501 and 1,000 metres ‘shallow’.

Chilly weather in Delhi since the start of January strained power grids and posed challenges to homeless people. It also prompted the Delhi government to extend winter vacations in schools till January 15.

Meteorologists attribute the long spell of intense cold to a large gap between two western disturbances, which meant frosty winds from the snow-clad mountains blew in for a longer-than-usual period.

According to IMD officials, north India, including Delhi, will get short-term relief under the influence of the fresh western disturbance.

The minimum temperature may increase to 8 degrees Celsius while the maximum is likely to go up to 20 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

Delhi’s Air Quality ‘severe’ for 2nd Day

Delhi’s air quality remained severe for a second consecutive day on Tuesday due to unfavourable meteorological conditions though pollution levels are likely to ameliorate in the coming days, forecasting agencies said.

The city’s air quality index had deteriorated to the “severe" category on Monday after a gap of around two months, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to direct all NCR states to implement anti-pollution curbs with greater vigour.

Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 407 at 4 pm on Tuesday. It was 434 on Monday and 371 on Sunday. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered “poor", 301 and 400 “very poor", and 401 and 500 “severe".

(With agency inputs)

