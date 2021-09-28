IMD Says Heavy Rain to Lash South Bengal, Advises Fishermen Not to Venture Into Sea

Heavy rain is likely to pound southern West Bengal under the impact of a low-pressure area that has formed in the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. The weatherman forecast heavy rain or thundershowers in most districts in the region on Tuesday and Wednesday.

By-election to the Bhabanipur assembly seat in south Kolkata, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting, is scheduled on Thursday.

The MeT Department predicted water-logging in low-lying areas of cities and towns, and damage to standing crops, and advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till Thursday. "Extremely heavy rain is likely in one or two places in Purba and Paschim Medinipur and South 24 Parganas districts, and downpour is expected in a few areas of North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Jhargram districts," Regional Meteorological Centre Director G K Das said.

Heavy rain is also likely to occur in a few places in Kolkata, Purba Bardhaman and Bankura districts.

