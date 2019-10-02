Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
2-min read

IMD, Skymet Forecast Contrary to Initial Prediction; Govt Weather Agency Says Will Do Detailed Analysis

While IMD in April had said the country would receive 96 per cent of the Long Period Average, Skymet had predicted 93 per cent of the LPA. Both had given an error margin of plus or minus five per cent.

PTI

Updated:October 2, 2019, 9:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
IMD, Skymet Forecast Contrary to Initial Prediction; Govt Weather Agency Says Will Do Detailed Analysis
Pedestrians wait at a bus stand during heavy rain, in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: As the four-month rainfall season ended with "above normal" monsoon, initial predictions by the India Meteorological Department and the private forecaster Skymet Weather were found to be contrary to the outcome.

While IMD in April had said the country would receive 96 per cent of the Long Period Average, Skymet had predicted 93 per cent of the LPA. Both had given an error margin of plus or minus five per cent.

Ninety-six per cent of LPA falls on the border line of "below normal" and "normal" rainfall. Skymet had cited El Nino as the reason behind a possible below normal rainfall.

However, as the rainfall season ended, IMD recorded a whopping 10 per cent more rainfall. Mohapatra, director-general of IMD, said the department would do a detailed analysis.

He, however, added that IMD was able to gauge the trends like El Nino turning neutral and the Indian Ocean Dipole turning positive. Mohapatra said the IMD also did not change the forecast even when June ended with 33 per cent deficiency.

"We will carry out an analysis on this," he said, adding that there has been a significant improvement in seasonal forecast.

Mohapatra said several global models had predicted below normal monsoon because of the El Nino but IMD stuck to its prediction and did not revise it.

The El Nino is associated with the heating of Pacific waters, while a Positive Indian Ocean Dipole is linked to cooling of the Indian Ocean waters. El Nino is a global phenomenonm while the IOD is regional and has an impact mostly on the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea.

"In spite of several global models indicating a strong possibility of continuation of a El Nino episode during the monsoon season and possibly a below normal monsoon, IMD had predicted a normal rainfall (96-104 per cent of LPA).

"While issuing the forecasts, based on IMD's models, it was suggested that the El Nino episode will weaken further and a positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) event will emerge in the Indian Ocean. Moreover, IMD also predicted that the monsoon performance would be better in the second half compared to the first half," a statement by the IMD said.

IMD's analysis on weakening of El Nino and development of a positive IOD and the second half monsoon rainfall being above normal were thus proved correct, it said. "However, quantitatively, realised rainfall during the second half was more than what IMD predicted," it added.

Citing reasons behind the above normal rainfall, Mahesh Palawat Vice-President (Climate Change and Meteorology), Skymet Weather, he said El Nino, most of the time, overwhelms IOD. But this time it was the other way around.

Most global models indicated below normal rainfall, Palawat said.

The Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) is the major fluctuation in tropical weather on weekly to monthly timescales. The MJO can be characterised as an eastward moving 'pulse' of cloud and rainfall near the equator that typically recurs every 30 to 60 days.

Palawat said whenever there is MJO, the monsoon activity increases. It is also difficult the predict the MJO activity in April, he added.

"We will factors all these aspects in future," he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram