IMD Sounds Yellow Alert for 10 Districts of Himachal Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a yellow alert of heavy rainfall in at least 10 districts of Himachal Pradesh for the next three days starting Thursday. The alert has been issued for plain districts of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra and central hill districts of Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu and Chamba. Monsoon will remain active everywhere in the state except Kinnaur and Lahaul Spiti districts. The weather is expected to remain bad in the state until August 24.

Himachal Pradesh has been receiving rain since Wednesday night. It continued raining even until Thursday morning in many districts of the state. The monsoon will remain active in the state for about a month.

Last month, Himachal Pradesh witnessed a series of devastating landslides and flooding. Revival of monsoon rains in the region will increase the risks of devastation and damages. IMD has advised the residents to stay vigilant. The revival of monsoon will bring down the temperatures to normal across the state in the next few days. The revival of Southwest Monsoon is occurring after a gap of nearly two weeks, IMD said.

This year, the monsoon in Himachal Pradesh arrived at least 13 days before the usual date of arrival, its earliest onset in 21 years. However, the state has received 17 percent less rainfall than normal this time. Except for Kullu, all the districts of the state have received less than normal rainfall. Kullu has received 446.2 mm of rainfall so far, which is 28 percent more than normal rainfall.

Overall, the state has received 431.8 mm rainfall till August 15. This is 17 percent less than normal.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here