IMD Staffer Dies of Coronavirus at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi

A 50-year-old India Meteorological Department (IMD) staffer has died of coronavirus, its Director General M Mohapatra said on Tuesday.

Mohapatra said the deceased was a group 'C' employee and he passed away on April 17 at the Safdarjung hospital.

"He had come to the office on April 8 for a brief time. We have asked 10 of our staff members who came contact with him to go into self-quarantine," Mohapatra said.

The director general said the Regional Meteorological Department building, within the IMD complex at Lodhi Road, which was visited by the patient visited has also been sanitised.

"He also had comorbidity issues like diabetes and hypertension," Mohapatra added.

