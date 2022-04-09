CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

IMD Twitter Handle Hacked, Weather Dept Says Restoration Underway

The weather department has also said that all the tweets from its account should be ignored till its restoration. (File photo/News18)

This comes at a time when the IMD handle has been attracting a lot of traffic due to the ongoing intense heatwave in parts of India

The India Metrological Department's (IMD) Twitter handle was hacked on Saturday evening and efforts were on to restore it, officials said. It was not immediately clear who was behind the hacking.

This comes at a time when the IMD handle has been attracting a lot of traffic due to the ongoing intense heatwave in parts of India. "The Twitter handle has been hacked and we are trying to restore it," IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

The weather department has also said that all the tweets from its account should be ignored till its restoration.

first published:April 09, 2022, 21:19 IST