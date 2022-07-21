CHANGE LANGUAGE
IMD Warns of Very Heavy Rain in Odisha, Orange Alert Issued
1-MIN READ

PTI

Last Updated: July 21, 2022, 18:08 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

A person rides a scooter through a waterlogged road during monsoon (File photo: Reuters)

The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre issued an orange warning of heavy to very heavy rain expected in several districts in the state on Friday

Odisha is staring at another spell of intense rain as the Met office on Thursday warned of very heavy showers over the next three days. The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre issued an orange warning of heavy to very heavy rain at a few places in Boudh, Bolangir, Bargarh, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal and Kalahandi districts on Friday.

It predicted downpour on Saturday at some areas of Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Angul and Subarnapur. Heavy to very heavy rain is also likely to occur in Sambalpur Deogarh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh on Sunday, according to a bulletin.

“Rainfall between 115.6-204.5 mm in a day is categorised as very heavy. It may trigger landslides or mudslides in vulnerable hilly areas, temporary waterlogging of low-lying areas, and some damage to roads and vulnerable houses,” according to the weather office.

A yellow warning of heavy rain has also been issued for some places in Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Nuapada and Cuttack districts on Friday. Downpour over the next three days is expected in some parts of Malkangiri, Kendrapara Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

