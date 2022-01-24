Immense Priority Accorded to Empowering Girl Child in Govt's Development Initiatives: PM Modi

On the occasion of National Girl Child Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said immense priority is accorded to empowering the girl child in every development initiative undertaken by his government, and asserted that the focus is on ensuring dignity as well as opportunities to her. India celebrates the National Girl Child Day, an initiative of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, every year on January 24 “National Girl Child Day is an occasion to reiterate our commitment and further strengthen ongoing efforts to empower the girl child," Prime Minister Modi said. “It is also a day to celebrate the exemplary accomplishments of the girl child in different fields," he said in a tweet.

“In every development initiative undertaken by our Government, we accord immense priority to empowering the girl child and strengthening our Nari Shakti," Modi said. Our focus is on ensuring dignity as well as opportunities to the girl child, he said in another tweet. Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said on National Girl Child Day, appreciate a #BetiBharatKi and encourage her by celebrating her achievements.

“Kind, fierce, determined, confident, passionate and so on … This is how I describe my daughters who are the reason for immense pride, joy and laughter in our household. On National Girl Child Day, appreciate a #BetiBharatKi and encourage her by celebrating her achievements, Irani tweeted. Educate, Encourage, Empower! Today is the day to renew our commitment towards providing equal opportunities to our girls. On National Girl Child Day, as we celebrate accomplishments of our daughters, we pledge to bridge the gender divide to build an inclusive & equal society, Irani said in another tweet.

Minister of State for Women and Child Development Dr Mahendra Munjpara and NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma also greeted everyone on the occasion of the National Girl Child Day. Priyal Bhardwaj, Vice President Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha and Founder of Sangini Saheli NGO, said under the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign, Modi ji’s government has laid great emphasis on the safety and empowerment of girls. Many problems of girls have been ignored for a long time. A major problem is that many girls drop out of school because of periods. With the inspiration and cooperation of the Modi government, we have installed sanitary pad machines from place to place through Sangini Saheli. Massive awareness campaign has been started. It is having a very positive effect, she said.

Mini Varghese, Country Director, Nutrition International, India said as everyone observes the Girl Child Day this year, it calls for a strengthened response to secure diversified food plates of our young girls. India accounts for 250 million adolescents between 10-19 years of age, with half of them being girls. It is essential to provide them with every opportunity to harness their potential, she said.

