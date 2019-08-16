Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Debt-Ridden Bengaluru Businessman Kills Pregnant Wife, Son and Parents Before Shooting Self

The head of the family Om Prakash shot them all in their forehead before shooting himself in the mouth. There appears to be consent as no sign of resistance was found. Further investigations are on, the police said.

Stacy Pereira | CNN-News18

Updated:August 16, 2019, 11:54 AM IST
Bengaluru: In a suspected suicide pact, a man allegedly shot dead his pregnant wife, son and parents, before shooting himself at Gundlupet in Chamarajnagar district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The incident occurred near Gundulpet around Mysuru where the bodies of Om Prakash (38) his wife Nikita (30), Om Prakash's father Nagaraj Acharya (65) mother Hema Raju (60) and their 4-year old son Arya Krishna were found.

Debts following heavy loss in business could be the reason for the man taking the step, police said.

"The head of the family Om Prakash shot them all in their forehead before shooting himself in the mouth. There appears to be consent as no sign of resistance was found. Further investigations are on," Chamarajpet Superintendent of Police H D Ananda Kumar told PTI.

Hailing from Mysuru, the family drove to Gundlupet with their friends in their sports utility vehicle on Thursday night, police sources said. At about 3 am, the family went to the nearby agriculture land where the incident took place, the police added.

A case has been booked under section 302 (murder) and 306 of IPC and a special team headed by Deputy SP has been constituted to investigate the matter further.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
