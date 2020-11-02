Immigration, China, Outsourced Jobs: What Will Biden or Trump Bring to the Table for India, See in GFX

The Presidential election finale is closer than ever. Scheduled for November 3, the contenders - incumbent President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden - have debated, campaigned and telecasted to sway voters and their precious choice. As the United States grapples with a difficult Covid-19 outbreak, and a hoard of issues that the public seems divided on, there are some that stands out for us back home.

Who comes to power this election will also define US immigration policy, foreign policy and more.

Trump, with his conservative stand, has been tough with his immigration policies. Hell bent on 'reserving jobs' for Americans 'first', the President has repeatedly sought to ensure a system of migration based on merit instead of family ties. As the Covid-19 pandemic prompted severe job losses among Americans, the US also suspended the H-1B visa, highly sought after among Indian IT professionals aspiring to work in the US.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden has promised to ease the naturalisation process for qualified green card holders and reduce visa restrictions.

The two also come with differing foreign policy stances, which could beget noticeable consequences for India in the diplomatic realm. Here's a closer look into what either presidential choice will mean for us:

(News18 graphics)

(News18 graphics)

(News18 graphics)

(News18 graphics)