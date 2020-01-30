Take the pledge to vote

Impasse between AMU Students and Administration Continues, Academic Activity Remains Stalled

Earlier on Wednesday night, the deadlock at AMU appeared to have worsened when the talks between VC Mansoor and the protesting students held at the college ended in bedlam with students raising slogans against the vice chancellor.

Updated:January 30, 2020, 12:55 PM IST
File photo: A video grab of violence outside Aligarh Muslim University campus on December 15. (News18)

Aligarh (UP) The boycott of examinations at Aligarh Muslim University's Zakir Husain College of Engineering and Technology continued for the fourth successive day on Thursday even as protesting students were assured that the demands raised by them will be considered favourably.

AMU spokesman Omar Peerzada, however, said a small step to resolve the impasse took place when some classes were held for the first time after Professor Sufiyan Beg, principal of the engineering college, assured the students that their demands raised during Wednesday's meeting between AMU Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor and the protesting students would be considered favourably.

"After discussing the matter with senior university officials on Thursday, I am optimistic," Beg told PTI.

The main demands of the protesting students pertain to an assurance from the vice chancellor that all "false cases" registered against protesting students during the past six weeks would be withdrawn, Beg said.

The other demand is regarding a similar assurance from the vice chancellor that there will be "no further police action or harassment against those who carry out peaceful protests," Beg said.

Earlier on Wednesday night, the deadlock at AMU appeared to have worsened when the talks between VC Mansoor and the protesting students held at the college ended in bedlam with students raising slogans against the vice chancellor.

No examinations could be held for the fourth successive day on Thursday despite the vice chancellor's appeal on Wednesday to end the boycott even while continuing with their peaceful anti-CAA protests.

At the Women's College, protesting girls of the Senior Secondary School blocked the entry of the teachers inside the college complex while chanting slogans.

In a related development, AMU Students Coordination Committee on Thursday announced that even if the university authorities declare the closure of the varsity, they will not vacate the campus till their demands are not addressed.

In a bid to break the continuing deadlock, the AMU Alumni Association in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has in a letter to the vice chancellor expressed serious concern over the possibility of a sine die closure of the varsity.

While pointing out that such a closure would have serious ramifications for the overall interest of the institution, the alumni body offered their good offices to serve as interlocutors between the protesting students and the vice chancellor.

