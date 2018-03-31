English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Impeachment of a Judge: BCI Says MPs, MLAs Can't practice Before That "Court/Judge"
According to the BCI resolution, while the body was against any curb on legislators who want to practice law, an exception should be carved out if such MPs, MLAs want to be a part of the process to remove a judge of a constitutional court.
A view of the Supreme Court building.
New Delhi: Even as the Supreme Court is yet to take a call on whether MPs, MLAs should be barred from practising law, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has adopted a resolution to stop such legislators from practising before "that Court or Judge" against whom they participate in impeachment proceedings.
While the two-page resolution did not clarify whether such legislators would be barred from the entire court or only before a judge in that court, BCI Chairperson Manan Mishra told the media at a press conference on Saturday that the prohibition would be for the entire court, be it the Supreme Court or the High Court.
The BCI made its resolution public on Saturday after rejecting the objections raised by Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vivek Tankha - - senior lawyers and MPs, who had responded to the BCI notice stating that the lawyers' body had no jurisdiction to pass any order in this matter.
The decision also comes close on the heels of reports that Congress MPs Sibal and Tankha have supported the proposed impeachment process against the current Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.
According to the BCI resolution, while the body was against any curb on legislators who want to practice law, an exception should be carved out if such MPs, MLAs want to be a part of the process to remove a judge of a constitutional court.
By a majority, the BCI decided that those MPs and MLAs who wish to participate in the impeachment proceeding in the Parliament should not be allowed to continue their practice before "that Court/Judge". The resolution was passed during adjudication of a representation filed before the BCI by BJP leader and Supreme Court lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay.
Upadhyay has also filed a PIL in the apex court with a prayer to bar MPs and MLAs from practising as lawyers. On the last hearing, a bench led by CJI Misra had issued a notice to the BCI.
After making its resolution public on Saturday, the BCI has said that its decision should be communicated to the Court on the next date of hearing. It has also clarified that until the top court decides anything against the BCI, its decision in this matter shall remain valid.
Also Watch
While the two-page resolution did not clarify whether such legislators would be barred from the entire court or only before a judge in that court, BCI Chairperson Manan Mishra told the media at a press conference on Saturday that the prohibition would be for the entire court, be it the Supreme Court or the High Court.
The BCI made its resolution public on Saturday after rejecting the objections raised by Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vivek Tankha - - senior lawyers and MPs, who had responded to the BCI notice stating that the lawyers' body had no jurisdiction to pass any order in this matter.
The decision also comes close on the heels of reports that Congress MPs Sibal and Tankha have supported the proposed impeachment process against the current Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.
According to the BCI resolution, while the body was against any curb on legislators who want to practice law, an exception should be carved out if such MPs, MLAs want to be a part of the process to remove a judge of a constitutional court.
By a majority, the BCI decided that those MPs and MLAs who wish to participate in the impeachment proceeding in the Parliament should not be allowed to continue their practice before "that Court/Judge". The resolution was passed during adjudication of a representation filed before the BCI by BJP leader and Supreme Court lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay.
Upadhyay has also filed a PIL in the apex court with a prayer to bar MPs and MLAs from practising as lawyers. On the last hearing, a bench led by CJI Misra had issued a notice to the BCI.
After making its resolution public on Saturday, the BCI has said that its decision should be communicated to the Court on the next date of hearing. It has also clarified that until the top court decides anything against the BCI, its decision in this matter shall remain valid.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
-
Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
Friday 30 March , 2018 Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone To Tie The Knot With Ranveer Singh By End Of 2018? Find Out Here
- ACU Chief Neeraj Kumar Removed for Questioning CoA & Rahul Johri’s Disinterest in Fighting Corruption?
- Pakistani Legends Stand by Reverse Swing as Ball Tampering Opens Old Wounds
- Progressive Indian Restaurant Gaggan Named Best In Asia For Fourth Year In A Row
- Katrina Kaif Upset With Alia Bhatt Over Her Closeness With Ranbir Kapoor on Brahmastra Set?