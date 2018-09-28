English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Imperative to Rebuild Relations With India, Says Maldivian President-elect’s Office
Speaking to News18, Mariya Didi, spokesperson of President elect Solih, said that both nations had maintained close relations with one another and that both saw eye to eye on several issues, including the rule of law, importance of democracy and peace and stability in the Indian Ocean.
Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, who represents the Maldivian Democratic Party-led Opposition coalition, has claimed victory in the presidential election.
Loading...
Thiruvananthapuram: Amid growing concerns of a possible coup by ousted President Abdulla Yameen, Maldivian President-elect Ibrahim Solih’s office has said that it was imperative for the island nation to rebuild its relations with India.
Speaking to News18, Mariya Didi, spokesperson of President elect Solih, said that both nations had maintained close relations with one another and that both saw eye to eye on several issues, including the rule of law, importance of democracy and peace and stability in the Indian Ocean.
“As the President-elect made clear during the election campaign, we are concerned about the deterioration in relations between the Maldives and its traditional allies; chief among them India. It is imperative that we repair and rebuild the relationship with India,” she said.
The spokesperson further added that Maldives had gained a reputation, internationally, as something of a trouble-maker.
“Things got so bad, that the European Union and the United States threatened Maldivian officials with targeted sanctions. We need to repair our image and become, once more, a respected and responsible member of the international community,” she added.
The rise in Chinese activity has been a cause of great concern for India. Under Yameen, India-Maldives relations have nosedived, with issues surrounding the return of India’s helicopters and visas to Indians.
India has been critical of the Maldivian claims of a democratic electionand has repeatedly called for the release of those jailed.
The immediate priority, however, of the Solih camp was ensuring a smooth transfer of power. Mariya’s statement comes after Maldivian opposition appealed to the international community on Thursday to help ensure a peaceful transition of power amid fears that strongman Abdulla Yameen may cling onto power despite his shock election defeat.
“We very much appreciate the statements our international partners have made, welcoming the election result and showing their support for the democratic process in the Maldives. For the peace, stability and prosperity of our country, it is imperative that the transfer of power takes place without incident. We look forward to the swearing in of President-elect Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and Vice President-elect Faisal Naseem in November,” Mariya told News18, adding that the opposition welcomed Yameen conceding defeat.
The joint opposition, which includes four political parties that successfully put forward the little-known Ibrahim Mohamed Solih at Sunday's vote, called for external help to re-establish democracy in the tiny Indian Ocean archipelago.
"In this regard, we look towards our friends and partners in the international community to assist us, as we move forward in trying to create a Maldives in which all citizens can enjoy peace, prosperity and justice," the opposition said in a statement.
Earlier, joint opposition spokesman Ahmed Mahloof told The Associated Press that government officials say Yameen is planning to complain to the Maldives Election Commission about the conduct of the vote and pressure the commission to delay releasing the final results, due Sunday. Mahloof said Yameen is also trying to get police officers loyal to him to prepare intelligence reports saying the election was flawed.
Speaking to News18, Mariya Didi, spokesperson of President elect Solih, said that both nations had maintained close relations with one another and that both saw eye to eye on several issues, including the rule of law, importance of democracy and peace and stability in the Indian Ocean.
“As the President-elect made clear during the election campaign, we are concerned about the deterioration in relations between the Maldives and its traditional allies; chief among them India. It is imperative that we repair and rebuild the relationship with India,” she said.
The spokesperson further added that Maldives had gained a reputation, internationally, as something of a trouble-maker.
“Things got so bad, that the European Union and the United States threatened Maldivian officials with targeted sanctions. We need to repair our image and become, once more, a respected and responsible member of the international community,” she added.
The rise in Chinese activity has been a cause of great concern for India. Under Yameen, India-Maldives relations have nosedived, with issues surrounding the return of India’s helicopters and visas to Indians.
India has been critical of the Maldivian claims of a democratic electionand has repeatedly called for the release of those jailed.
The immediate priority, however, of the Solih camp was ensuring a smooth transfer of power. Mariya’s statement comes after Maldivian opposition appealed to the international community on Thursday to help ensure a peaceful transition of power amid fears that strongman Abdulla Yameen may cling onto power despite his shock election defeat.
“We very much appreciate the statements our international partners have made, welcoming the election result and showing their support for the democratic process in the Maldives. For the peace, stability and prosperity of our country, it is imperative that the transfer of power takes place without incident. We look forward to the swearing in of President-elect Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and Vice President-elect Faisal Naseem in November,” Mariya told News18, adding that the opposition welcomed Yameen conceding defeat.
The joint opposition, which includes four political parties that successfully put forward the little-known Ibrahim Mohamed Solih at Sunday's vote, called for external help to re-establish democracy in the tiny Indian Ocean archipelago.
"In this regard, we look towards our friends and partners in the international community to assist us, as we move forward in trying to create a Maldives in which all citizens can enjoy peace, prosperity and justice," the opposition said in a statement.
Earlier, joint opposition spokesman Ahmed Mahloof told The Associated Press that government officials say Yameen is planning to complain to the Maldives Election Commission about the conduct of the vote and pressure the commission to delay releasing the final results, due Sunday. Mahloof said Yameen is also trying to get police officers loyal to him to prepare intelligence reports saying the election was flawed.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cristiano Ronaldo's Lawyers Call Rape Allegations 'Blatantly Illegal', Threaten Legal Action
- Motivated Kerala Blasters Hoping to Rustle Well-balanced ATK in ISL 2018 Opener
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 12 Written Updates: Anup Jalota Flirts With Roshmi-Kriti While Sreesanth Bowls to Decide New Captains
- Hacker Threatens to Delete Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook Page While Live Streaming it
- Horn OK Pleassss Producer, Director Dismiss Tanushree Dutta's Allegations Against Nana Patekar
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...