Implement SC Order, Expert Panel Proposal on Nurses Pay As Early As Possible: HC Directs Delhi Govt

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the AAP government to implement, as early as possible, the apex court directions and recommendations of an expert panel regarding the wages and working conditions of nurses employed in private hospitals of the city.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued the direction to the Delhi government while hearing pleas by two nurse associations.

The associations demanded the implementation of the central government-appointed panel's recommendations on the minimum wages and working conditions of nurses in private hospitals.

The panel, set up by the central government on the apex court's direction, had recommended a minimum wage of Rs 20,000 for nurses working in establishments with less than 50 beds.

It had also suggested that their working conditions, like leave, working hours, medical facilities, transportation and accommodation, should be on par with the nurses working in government hospitals.

Delhi government's additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose told the bench that in June last year, all the private hospitals and nursing homes in the national capital were directed to comply with the panel's recommendations.

However, the Delhi government's order was challenged by several private hospitals and associations representing them, who contended that paying the enhanced wages to the nurses would make their business "unviable", Ghose told the high court.

The private hospitals told the bench that the Delhi government took the decision in this regard without consulting them.

After hearing all the sides, the court observed that nothing much was required to be done except implement the apex court's direction and the committee's recommendations.

It then directed the Delhi government to do so "in accordance with law and policy as early as possible and practicable".