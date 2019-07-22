Implement SC Order, Expert Panel Proposal on Nurses Pay As Early As Possible: HC Directs Delhi Govt
A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued the direction to the Delhi government while hearing pleas by two nurse associations.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the AAP government to implement, as early as possible, the apex court directions and recommendations of an expert panel regarding the wages and working conditions of nurses employed in private hospitals of the city.
A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued the direction to the Delhi government while hearing pleas by two nurse associations.
The associations demanded the implementation of the central government-appointed panel's recommendations on the minimum wages and working conditions of nurses in private hospitals.
The panel, set up by the central government on the apex court's direction, had recommended a minimum wage of Rs 20,000 for nurses working in establishments with less than 50 beds.
It had also suggested that their working conditions, like leave, working hours, medical facilities, transportation and accommodation, should be on par with the nurses working in government hospitals.
Delhi government's additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose told the bench that in June last year, all the private hospitals and nursing homes in the national capital were directed to comply with the panel's recommendations.
However, the Delhi government's order was challenged by several private hospitals and associations representing them, who contended that paying the enhanced wages to the nurses would make their business "unviable", Ghose told the high court.
The private hospitals told the bench that the Delhi government took the decision in this regard without consulting them.
After hearing all the sides, the court observed that nothing much was required to be done except implement the apex court's direction and the committee's recommendations.
It then directed the Delhi government to do so "in accordance with law and policy as early as possible and practicable".
Also Watch
-
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
How Chandrayaan 2 Will Land On Moon's South Pole
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
How NASA Astronauts Were Treated to Hero's Welcome on Return to Earth
Live TV
Recommended For You
- With Thor-Love and Thunder Announced, Here's How Jane Foster Becomes Worthy to Wield Mjolnir
- Dog Makes 200km Journey Through Siberia to Find Owners Who Rejected Her
- Neha Dhupia's 8-month-old Daughter Mehr Explains Monday Blues in the Most Adorable Manner
- Jio Effect: Vodafone Introduces Rs 205 and Rs 225 Prepaid Recharge Plans - Here Are The Details
- Umpire Kumar Dharmasena Admits 'Error' in Awarding England Six Runs in World Cup Final