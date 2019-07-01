Implement UGC Norms While Selecting Assistant Professors: Madras HC to Tamil Nadu Govt
Justice SM Subramaniam said any violation or erroneous implementation of UGC rules and its procedures are to be viewed seriously and all those officials responsible for its non-implementation should be suitably punished by initiating disciplinary action.
File photo of the Madras High Court.
Madurai: The Madras High Court Monday directed the Tamil Nadu government to implement UGC norms and procedures while appointing assistant professors in government colleges.
Justice SM Subramaniam of the Madurai bench, disposing of a batch of petitions, said any violation or erroneous implementation of UGC rules and its procedures are to be viewed seriously and all those officials responsible and accountable for its non-implementation should be suitably punished by initiating disciplinary action.
"Negligence, lapse or dereliction of duty in this regard should never be accepted or tolerated," the judge said.
The court said the state must ensure that all selections and appointments are done strictly as per UGC rules, as well as with reference to the statute and rules of the state government.
"Teaching is a noble profession and teaching in a classroom is a skill. Thus, candidates who studied and possessed the requisite qualification through regular pattern alone should be selected and appointed for the post of assistant professors," the court said.
The petitioners, including S Jasline Presilda, submitted that the Teachers Recruitment Board and Director of Collegiate education had not followed UGC regulations, the minimum standards of
education as well as the other qualifications prescribed by the UGC.
The respondents had not followed the mandatory regulations issued by the UGC, they said.
