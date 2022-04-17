Implement Uniform Civil Code, Remove Article 30, Says Heir of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Chief

Calling for the removal of special privileges to minorities, equal rights to each citizen, implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, and freeing of Hindu temples from government clutches, Mahant Kamal Nayan Das— heir to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, president of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra—​ also demanded the abrogation of Article 30 of the Constitution.

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das was speaking at the Ayodhya Parv organised by Ayodhya Nyas in the national capital. Das demanded the Uniform Civil Code in the presence of Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who recently announced an expert panel to prepare a draft for UCC.

“Iran, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan were all once part of our country, and look at the situation of our brothers there. Look at Bengal and Kerala as well. Hindus have only 10 per cent population there. All these anomalies will be over when Uniform Civil Code is implemented along with measures of population control," said Das.

Later, BJP MP from Ayodhya Lallu Singh informed Das that Uttarakhand has initiated the process to implement UCC.

The demand for removal of Article 30 put forth by the heir of Nitya Gopal Das comes at a time when there is debate over Azaan and Hanuman Chalisa being played on loudspeakers and as communal tensions sparked off violence in certain areas.

Article 30 deals with the rights of minorities to establish and administer educational institutions and says that the state shall not discriminate in granting aid to minority institutions.

“I had come to this celebration of Ayodhya Parv in the hope to meet the union home minister. I would have requested the minister for the removal of Article 30 which is vital for the country’s sovereignty. We do not discriminate between Quran and Bible and neither do we disrespect them. But the Constitution allows IAS to read them but not Gita," said the Mahant.

The Mahant also reiterated the demand to free temples from government control.

He said that the majority are treated as second-grade citizens in the country.

“Hindu temples and maths have receivers who collect money and give it in the government treasury. That money is used…if you remember, the then Prime Minister said once that first right (over resources) will be of minorities. This money will be given to madarasas and Christian missionaries," he said.

