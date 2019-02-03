LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
1-min read

Even Transferring The First Rs 2,000 Would be Challenging: Experts on Modi Govt's Cash Dole to Farmers

Jadavpur University economics professor Saikat Sinha Roy apprehended that the Rs 75,000 crore on account of the scheme would mostly move into the 'unproductive conspicuous consumption' head.

PTI

Updated:February 3, 2019, 8:12 AM IST
Even Transferring The First Rs 2,000 Would be Challenging: Experts on Modi Govt's Cash Dole to Farmers
Image for representation: (AFP)
Loading...
Kolkata: The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, the farmers' income support initiative announced by the Centre in the interim budget, may face major roadblocks including legal ones during its implementation phase, experts said Saturday.

To woo distressed farmers ahead of the general elections, the Centre has announced direct income support of Rs 6,000 per year to those holding cultivable land up to two hectare.

The Centre had said it would benefit 12 crore farmers and cost the exchequer Rs 75,000 crore annually.

"Irrespective of whether the amount of Rs 6,000 per family a year would be adequate or not or the same is a judicious decision, implementation would be a major issue and may face lot of legal hurdles after a recent Supreme Court judgement on ownership," Supreme Court senior advocate N K Poddar said here at an interactive session organised by the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce.

Jadavpur University economics professor Saikat Sinha Roy apprehended that the Rs 75,000 crore on account of the scheme would mostly move into the 'unproductive conspicuous consumption' head.

He said an equal amount could have been disbursed in the form of farm input or better price offers on output as the economic benefit could have been much higher that way.

According to the experts, the government might have announced the initiative to boost immediate consumption-led growth of the economy.

A recent Supreme Court judgement has said that by merely having one's name in the title deed does not qualify one to become the landowner and in the wake of the legal contest, claims would arise.

On the other hand, what will happen if a plot of land has more than one owner and if all of them would receive Rs6,000 each for the same land, Poddar said.

"Even transferring the first instalment of Rs 2,000 per family would be challenging," Poddar said.

He also said that 'notional income' on second house concept should be abolished altogether which exists only in India to boost real estate.

| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
