Ratan Tata's Plea to Case Linked to Shilpa Shetty's Husband: Important Cases Listed in Supreme Court Today

Last Updated: September 20, 2022, 11:28 IST

Supreme Court to hear pleas of businessman Raj Kundra, Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey in relation to criminal cases lodged in Maharashtra. (PTI File)

Supreme Cases Today, September 20: The apex court will hear a plea of industrialist Ratan Tata seeking protection of right to privacy in view of the emergence of Niira Radia tapes

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, September 20: SC to hear a batch of pleas including the lead one filed by ‘Janhit Abhiyan’ challenging 10 per cent quota to candidates belonging to EWS category in jobs and admissions.

• SC to hear a plea of industrialist Ratan Tata seeking protection of right to privacy in view of the emergence of Niira Radia tapes.

• SC to hear a batch of pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict holding that wearing hijab in educational institutions is not a fundamental religious practice in Islam.

• SC to hear a plea of NGO ‘CPIL’ challenging the appointment of IPS officer Rakesh Asthana, since retired, as Delhi Police Commissioner.

• SC to hear a plea of BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

• SC to hear pleas of businessman Raj Kundra, Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey in relation to criminal cases lodged in Maharashtra.

• SC to hear a plea of mining baron G Janardhan Reddy in a criminal case.

first published:September 20, 2022, 11:26 IST
last updated:September 20, 2022, 11:28 IST