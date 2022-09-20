Ratan Tata's Plea to Case Linked to Shilpa Shetty's Husband: Important Cases Listed in Supreme Court Today

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, September 20: SC to hear a batch of pleas including the lead one filed by ‘Janhit Abhiyan’ challenging 10 per cent quota to candidates belonging to EWS category in jobs and admissions.

• SC to hear a plea of industrialist Ratan Tata seeking protection of right to privacy in view of the emergence of Niira Radia tapes.

• SC to hear a batch of pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict holding that wearing hijab in educational institutions is not a fundamental religious practice in Islam.

• SC to hear a plea of NGO ‘CPIL’ challenging the appointment of IPS officer Rakesh Asthana, since retired, as Delhi Police Commissioner.

• SC to hear a plea of BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

• SC to hear pleas of businessman Raj Kundra, Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey in relation to criminal cases lodged in Maharashtra.

• SC to hear a plea of mining baron G Janardhan Reddy in a criminal case.

