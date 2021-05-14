Imported Sputnik V Jab to Cost Rs 995 Per Shot, Made-in-India Doses May be Cheaper

As part of a limited pilot, the soft launch Sputnik V vaccine has started and the first dose was administered in Hyderabad on Friday.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said on Friday that the first consignment of imported doses of Sputnik V vaccine that landed in India on May 1 received regulatory clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory at Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh on May 13.

Subsequently, the supply of the Sputnik V vaccine will start from Indian manufacturing partners. The imported doses of the vaccine are presently priced at Rs 948 plus 5 per cent GST per dose with the possibility of a lower price point when local supply begins.

First doses of #SputnikV administered in India. On the picture Deepak Sapra, Global Head of Custom Pharma Services at @drreddys Laboratories is getting a shot of Sputnik V in Hyderabad. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/iBbTeB2DmT— Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) May 14, 2021

At 91.6 per cent, Sputnik V has a higher efficacy as compared to the two Covid vaccines that are currently being administered in India: Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

The vaccine is likely to be available in market from next week, the Centre had said on Thursday as the vaccine shortage in various states deepened and restrictions were brought in for vaccination.

Dr Reddy’s said it will work closely with stakeholders in the government and private sector to ensure the widest possible reach of the Sputnik V vaccine as part of the national inoculation effort.

This is a reaffirmation of the company’s commitment to explore every avenue in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“With the rising cases in India, vaccination is our most effective tool in our battle against Covid-19. Contributing to the vaccination drive in India is our biggest priority right now to help Indians be healthy and safe," said G V Prasad, Co-Chairman and Managing Director.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here