For Funding Terror? Imported as Talcum Powder, Afghan Drugs Worth Rs 21,000 cr Busted at Gujarat Port

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized two containers at Gujarat’s Mundra Port last week with drugs worth Rs 20,000 crore. They had tipped off that it was for supply in India.

The initial estimate showed the drugs were worth Rs 3,500 crore. But after six days of investigation, the catch is estimated to be more than Rs 21,000 crore with a huge amount of heroin.

Top Intelligence sources told CNN-News18 that this is possibly the only way to fund terror activities for ISI and Taliban. The previous Ghani Afghan government had banned this substance but it has now started again.

This is high-quality heroin and verified by the Central laboratory, said sources.

Afghan nationals in Delhi and NCR have been picked up for questioning.

Top sources informed that they have connections with ISI indirectly but everything can be said only after interrogation. “After world economies disowned Taliban this is the possible way they want to fund themselves with the help of ISI. It’s difficult to assess total cost right now but this is almost 3000 Kgs and total cost can be around 21,000 crore," said sources.

The modus operandi was that a Chennai-based couple Govindaraju Durgapurn Vaishali and her husband Machhavaram Sudhakar had imported these containers claiming that they were importing talcum powder. Their Vijaywada-based company, Aashi Trading Company was the importer while Hasan Hussain Limited, based in Kandahar, Afghanistan took care of the export.

The Chennai-based couple have been arrested and have been produced in Bhuj Court and remanded to 10 days custody.

The drugs were first sent to an Abbas port in Iran and then diverted to Mundra in these containers. DRI is further investigating and carrying out raids in Ahmedabad, Mundra, Chennai, Vijaywada and Delhi.

Three more have been arrested in Mumbai (two are said to be Afghans). DRI is yet to give out the names. There is the possibility that more containers docking soon.

It took almost a week for DRI officials to separate talcum powder from heroin before they can come up with the exact value of the drug that was to be smuggled into India.

Intelligence agencies are now tracking the kingpin of this drug trafficking racket. The officials remained unavailable for comment.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here