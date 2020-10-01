Impose President's Rule In Uttar Pradesh, Says Mayawati Over Hathras, Balrampur Incidents

Lucknow: Raising questions on the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday demanded that the leadership should be changed or president’s rule be imposed in the state. Referring to the deaths of two young women in Hathras and Balrampur regions in the state, she said the incidents are reminiscent of the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case in Delhi.

“In the wake of the law and order situation in the state and the flood of crimes against women, the central government should replace Yogi Adityanath with some ‘kaabil’ (capable) person and if this is not possible, president’s rule should be imposed in the state,” Mayawati said. “I want to say to Yogi Adityanath that you are born from the womb of a woman. You should consider the sisters and daughters of others as your sister and daughter. If you are unable to protect them, you should resign, she asserted.

A 22-year-old Dalit woman died after allegedly being raped by two men in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur district, succumbing to critical injuries on the same day as the teen from Hathras in the state who breathed her last in a Delhi hospital two weeks after she was gangraped. Both the women died on Tuesday and were cremated on Wednesday. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader said the Yogi Adityanath government was not waking up despite continuous atrocities on women in the state.

“I want to tell the government that it would be better if Yogi Adityanath sits at his original place in Gorakhpur Math, and if he does not like Gorakhpur Math, he should be handed over the task of constructing the Ram temple in Ayodhya. “In place of him (Adityanath), make a ‘kabil’ (capable) man the chief minister who can give good law and order to the people of the country,” she said.

“If the BJP high command cannot do this, then they should have little mercy on the people of UP and improve the law and order situation by imposing president’s rule in the state, she added. .

