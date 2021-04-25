'Impose Strict Restrictions, Adopt Covid-appropriate Behaviour': Experts on Covid-19 Second Wave

Amid an unprecedented coronavirus situation in the country, India’s topmost doctors on Sunday urged people to adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour to break the transmission of virus. Quashing rumours doing rounds about “side effects" of vaccines, the doctors appealed all citizens not to fall for false claims and get inoculated as soon as possible. The virtual address was attended by AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, Medanta Chairman Dr Naresh Trehan, Professor and HoD of Medicine AIIMS Dr Naveet Wig and Director General Health Services Dr Sunil Kumar to alleviate fear among citizens on Covid-19 protocol.

Giving an example of Mumbai, the city which on Saturday recorded the lowest daily rise in infections since March 30 majorly due to restrictions enforced, the doctors believe that imposing stricter restrictions to combat the virus spread will help.

Meanwhile, India registered a record 3,49,691 new coronavirus infections in a day, taking it total tally of Covid-19 cases to 1,69,60,172, while active cases crossed the 26-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Sunday. The death toll increased to 1,92,311 with a record2,767 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

In the virtual address shared by news agency ANI, all four doctors suggested steps need to be taken if you have Covid-19 infection or how to save yourself from being infected. Here’s what they said:

Dr Sunil Kumar

- 2020 brought new virus and we were not prepared. Government of India carried its duty responsibly and ramped up testing capability. We must have faith that our government takes concrete and scientific steps with suggestions from doctors, microbiologists, epidemiologists.

- There has been lot of rumour mongering around vaccines. There is no serious side-effect attached to them, rather it is negligible. Vaccine and Covid-appropriate behavior are two things that will help us break the chain.

- Don’t focus so much on news, watch only select news. There is a WhatsApp university going on. Don’t pay attention to it. Follow responsible behaviour. This behaviour has to be followed by you, doctors, society as well as the media.

Dr Naresh Trehan

- As soon as your RT-PCR report comes positive, my advice would be to consult your local doctor with whom you are in touch. All doctors know protocol and will begin your treatment accordingly. Nearly 90 per cent of patients can recover at home if given correct medicines on time.

Dr Naveet Wig

- If we have to defeat the disease, we will have to save healthcare workers. Many of them are testing positive. If we save healthcare workers, they will be able to save patients. If we save both, only then will we be able to save economy. It is linked.

- To link all of this we will have to break the chain, we will have to bring down the number of patients. Our only goal should be to break the chain.

- All district officials must monitor district’s positivity rate and aim to keep it below 1-5 per cent. Mumbai had 26 per cent positivity rate at one point but after severe restrictions, it came down to 14 per cent. Delhi is struggling at 30 per cent. We must impose strict restrictions.

Dr Randeep Guleria

- Remdesivir is not a magic bullet, it is given to only patients who are hospitalised, have moderate to severe disease and whose oxygen saturation is below 93. Don’t misuse Oxygen and Remdesivir. Most patients can recover by isolating at home.

