Imposter Asks For Money Via Fake FB Account Of RJD MLA Mukesh Raushan

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA from Bihar’s Mahua, Mukesh Raushan, has found himself in an unwanted controversy after realising that some cybercriminal was allegedly minting money though his fake Facebook account. The criminal was using a Facebook profile with Raushan’s name and put his photo with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as the profile picture.

The criminal used to ask for money by sending messages from the fake account. The messages were usually framed to highlight an urgent need for funds in order to bypass the verification process. Such messages had been sent to multiple users who used to follow the account and were contacts of Raushan. However, the matter was brought to the notice of the RJD MLA by his friend Sintu who unearthed this fraud taking place in his name.

The RJD MLA has filed a written complaint with Hajipur police and has also provided a detailed account of the cybercrime to Vaishali Police. Mahua region falls under the Vaishali police jurisdiction.

Raushan has long been associated with the RJD and he was given the party ticket for the first time last year during the assembly elections. He won from the Mahua constituency, though his party’s alliance failed to cross the majority mark narrowly. However, Raushan made headlines earlier this year in February when he cycled his way to the Bihar Assembly to protest against the rising fuel prices.

On the other hand, Cybercrimes including financial frauds, child pornography, and trafficking has become a global menace. And due to the relatively lower literacy rate in states like Bihar and Jharkhand, these regions have become the hub of online frauds in India.

In previous instances, Bihar’s Minority Welfare Minister Md Jama Khan, Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari, and former Director-General of Police (DGP) SK Bhardwaj are among the several public figures whose names have also been exploited with fake Facebook accounts.

