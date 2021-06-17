Imposter Asks Money via FB Account of Madhya Pradesh BJP Leader

While the Madhya Pradesh police are trying to tighten the noose against the cybercriminals in the state, their efforts are constantly being challenged by miscreants. Frauds with fake Facebook profiles are on the rise. People make fake Facebook IDs of public figures and by posting messages for emergency help they ask people in the friend list to transfer money into their account.

One such case has come to light from Gwalior where a fake Facebook ID has been created in the name of BJP leader Suhas Bhagat, who is the organising general secretary of Madhya Pradesh.

Bhagat got to know about the fake account from the state vice-president of BJP’s youth wing, Vinay Jain. Vinay was informed about the same from his friend Amit Jain who is a director of a college. Amit told him that he received a request from another ID with Bhagat’s name. Though he had doubts, he accepted the request. Soon after, the fraudster started chatting with Jain and meanwhile, asked Rs 18, 000 from him, showing an emergency. The fraudster told him to transfer the amount on Paytm as he did not have a Google Pay account.

The college director immediately understood that someone else was demanding money using Bhagat’s name. However, in order to gather proof, he transferred Rs 100 on the mobile number given by the person.

After transferring the amount, Amit told Vinay about the incident and asked him to inform all the office bearers so that they do not fall prey to the fraudster. Later, Amit filed a complaint in this regard in the cyber cell. Based on the complaint, the Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudhir Agarwal registered an FIR and a team has been formed to nab the fraudster.

Reacting to the case, Agarwal informed that Facebook frauds are on a rise. It’s advised not to accept friend requests from unknown people and in case someone’s friend asks for money, it is better to confirm the demand by calling the person.

