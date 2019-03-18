English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Imposter Cop Arrested for Stalking, Swindling Rs 1 Lakh From Woman
The victim had allegedly met the accused, identified as Rajkumar, a couple of months ago where he introduced himself as an IPS officer. After they became friends, the accused duped the victim into giving him Rs 1 lakh after claiming he had cancer.
The accused has been identified as Rajkumar, a resident of Kirari area in Delhi.
New Delhi: Impersonating an IPS officer, a 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stalking and duping a woman on the pretext of providing her a government job in Rohini area, police said Sunday.
The accused has been identified as Rajkumar, a resident of Kirari area here, they said.
"On Friday, the 24-year-old woman filed a case against the accused," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) S D Mishra said.
She alleged that she met the guy in a gym a couple of months ago. The man introduced himself as an IPS officer and they became friend.
"Later, he told the woman that he loved her but could not marry her as he had cancer. He said before dying he wanted to see her as a government officer. He took Rs 1 lakh from the woman," the DCP said.
When she did not get any response from him, she learnt that he was a thug, Mishra said.
The victim approached the man through social media platforms but he started avoiding her, Mishra said.
Thereafter, one day, he had gone to a showroom where the woman used to work and asked her to meet him. When she denied and a guard obstructed him, he threatened them and said that he was an IPS officer and would shut the showroom, Mishra claimed.
He started stalking her and threatened her of dire consequences if she refused to meet him, police said.
A case was filed on Friday at the Aman Vihar police station, Mishra said, adding the accused was apprehended on the same day.
During interrogation, the accused revealed that he was working as a driver and earlier used to work in a gym. He confessed that he was not an IPS officer, the DCP said.
A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the IPC, the DCP said.
Earlier in 2013, he was arrested in a case of forgery at the Rohini South police station where he claimed himself as a sub-inspector and duped people, he said.
