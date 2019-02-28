'Imposters Trying to Fetch Vital Security Info': J&K Police Issue Advisory on Getting 'Fake Calls'

The police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district have issued an advisory after receiving several reports from civilians and even security officials of getting fake phone calls by people “impersonating” as army officers and trying to “fetch vital information.”This comes just a day after India and Pakistan shot down each other’s fighter jets on Wednesday following India’s air strike on Jaish-e-Mohammad training camp in Balakot on Tuesday. Pakistan has also captured an IAF pilot after his fighter jet was downed.The Rajouri police said that random calls were made to security officials and civil administration by unknown people impersonating as someone from the Army or the police asking questions about security issues.“We have received over ten such reports for the last few days wherein few police officers, administration officials and some civilians were called from suspicious numbers. Callers claimed to be senior army officers, police officers and administrative officers who were only trying to enquire about the security of the region,” said the Police in the advisory.However, sources in the police didn’t name Pakistan for such attempts.“During an investigation by experts, it has been found that these calls were made from a foreign country through a specialised software due to which some other phone numbers, mostly starting with +91 code were displaying on the mobile screen,” the advisory said.The police further said that after investigation it has been ascertained that calls are made by miscreants, “anti-national elements” and anti-social elements are trying to “befool people by pretending as senior officers and try to fetch vital information.”The Rajouri district falls along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.The police have directed the people “not to share any kind of details with such dubious callers and rather disconnect the call as soon as you come to know that the caller is not known to you.”They have also requested the people to “immediately bring the matter in the notice of concerned police or directly to the office of Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri” in case they receive any such calls.The police have clarified that no civil, police or army officers directly call people or officials at field level to ask about security scenario and other allied information.