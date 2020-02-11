Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Impreet Singh Bakshi (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin
Live election result status of Impreet Singh Bakshi (प्रभाव सिंह बख्शी) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jangpura seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Impreet Singh Bakshi has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Impreet Singh Bakshi is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Jangpura constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business. Impreet Singh Bakshi's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 37 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 42.8 lakh which includes Rs. 42.8 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 0 as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 3.8 lakh of which Rs. 3.8 lakh is self income. Impreet Singh Bakshi's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.
This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Jangpura are: Impreet Singh Bakshi (BJP), Tarvinder Singh Marwah (INC), Praveen Kumar (AAP), Subhash (BSP), Chandrashekhar Singh (IND), Mohd Aslam (IND).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Impreet Singh Bakshi (BJP) in 2020 Jangpura elections.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
-
