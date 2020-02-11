Impreet Singh Bakshi (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Impreet Singh Bakshi of BJP is Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Impreet Singh Bakshi is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Jangpura constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business. Impreet Singh Bakshi's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 37 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 42.8 lakh which includes Rs. 42.8 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 0 as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 3.8 lakh of which Rs. 3.8 lakh is self income. Impreet Singh Bakshi's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.

This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Jangpura are: Impreet Singh Bakshi (BJP), Tarvinder Singh Marwah (INC), Praveen Kumar (AAP), Subhash (BSP), Chandrashekhar Singh (IND), Mohd Aslam (IND).

