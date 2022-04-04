Impressed by Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, Former Teacher Donates Rs 50-lakh Savings to Him

Living in an old age home, Pushpa Munjiyal, 78, on Monday donated her savings to Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president and Member of Parliament from Wayanad in Kerala.

“I am impressed with Rahul Gandhi. His entire family has worked for the country and now he is doing his bit,” said Munjiyal, who owns a residential property in the capital’s posh area and 100 grams of gold.

The house and gold are estimated to be worth more than Rs 50 lakh. The former government school teacher handed over her will to senior Congress MLA Pritam Singh at the latter’s residence.

Dehradun’s Congress president Lal Chand Sharma was instrumental in helping her.

“It is not easy to become Indira (Gandhi) and Rajiv (Gandhi). Both died for the country. The Gandhis have a legacy and I have great respect for them,” she said, adding, “I believe Rahul will use the donation for a good cause.”

Youngest among seven siblings, Munjiyal lost her eyesight to a failed eye operation. Single, she took voluntary retirement 13 years ago and moved in with her sisters.

“But that didn’t work for long. So later I decided to move to an old age home,” she revealed. “Life is good at Prem Dham.”

Inputs from Bharti Saklani Uniyal

