'Impressed' With Jagan's Style of Functioning, NTR's Son-in-law to Soon Join YSR Congress
Daggubati Venkateswara Rao said AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu was holding deekshas (party programmes) using government money
File photo of YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Hyderabad: Former Andhra Pradesh minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder NT Rama Rao's son-in-law Daggubati Venkateswara Rao on Sunday called on YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and said his son Hitesh would join his party "very soon".
A release from YSRCP quoted Daggubati as saying that his wife Daggubati Purandeswari's continuance in the BJP would not hinder the prospects of his son as it was a conscious decision taken and if need be she may "quit" politics.
As of now, there was no such eventuality and no pressure from any side, the former MLA said.
On reports that the Parchur assembly seat would be given to Hitesh in the coming AP assembly elections, Daggubati said, "It will be the party (YSRCP)'s decision and his son will abide by whatever the party says."
Praising the YSRCP leadership, Daggubati said he was impressed with his (Jagan) style of functioning.
He alleged that Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu was holding deekshas (party programmes)
using government money.
"The government has been giving post-dated cheques to DWCRA groups ahead of the general elections, which is
unethical and unfair," he said.
Launched in 1982, Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas (DWCRA) is a central government-sponsored
programme which aims at improving the socio-economic status of poor women in rural areas.
