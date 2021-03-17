Improved Vaccines Wouldn't Require Needles, Can be Stored at Room Temperature: WHO Expert

World Health Organization’s (WHO) top scientist Soumya Swaminathan said that new improved coronavirus vaccines would not require needles and can be stored at room temperatures by the end of this year or the next year.

“We’re thrilled with the vaccines that we have, but we can improve further,” Swaminathan reportedly said. “I think, well into 2022, we’re going to see the emergence of improved vaccines,” she added, Hindustan Times quoted Bloomberg as saying.

Swaminathan added that six-to-eight new immunizations may complete clinical studies and undergo regulatory review by the end of the year.

The demand for vaccine is increasingly is increasing as drugmakers struggle to meet orders as coronavirus continues to spread and variants emerge.

Reports say that 122 countries have started immunizing people. The report added that 10 vaccines have been proven effective against the virus withing a year since coronavirus pandemic started.

Swaminathan further added that development of more vaccine candidates should be encouraged as the need for booster immunization of populations was not very clear at this point. “We need to continue to support the research and development of more vaccine candidates, especially as the need for ongoing booster immunization of populations is still not very clear at this point,” she said.

Earlier, Swaminathan had said that distributing Covid-19 vaccine around the world fairly without letting the rich countries corner the limited doses is going to be a big challenge. “We should have some good news. Then, there is the big challenge of being able to scale, distribute and allocate fairly around the world without letting the rich countries corner the limited doses,” Swaminathan said.