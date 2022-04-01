'My Russia Trip Irked Them But Did Nothing to India': Imran Khan Admits US Threatened Pak | Top Quotes

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday accused the United States of threatening Pakistan that if no-trust motion does not succeed, the country will have to bear dire consequences. Khan said that the “powerful country" got annoyed with his trip to Russia but never censured India due to its ‘independent foreign policy’.

“I do not blame India for this because it is looking out for its best interest," the Pakistan prime minister said.

A defiant Khan had a day ago said that he will not resign despite losing the majority and insisted that he will “fight till the last ball" and face the vote of no-confidence in the National Assembly on Sunday which will decide where the country will go.

In a live address to the nation, 69-year-old prime minister haf also discussed a ‘threat letter’ and termed it as part of a foreign conspiracy to remove him as he was not acceptable for following an independent foreign policy. He named the US as the country behind the threat letter in what appeared to be a slip of tongue.

