Imran Khan Did Not Criticise Pulwama Attack Once, How Can We Trust Him, Asks Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah on Friday slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for not condemning the Pulwama terror attack and asked how can India trust him.Speaking at a media event, Shah said the Modi government has been able to create "fear" in the minds of those behind terrorism with its action against Pakistan-based terrorists."I believe the track record of our government has been the best in dealing with terror since Independence... Maximum number of terrorists have been eliminated under BJP government led by Modi," he said.Questioning Khan's silence on the Pulwama attack, he said, "The Pakistan PM should have criticised the Pulwama attacks at least once. How can we expect anything from him, or trust him. Maybe the situation is not in his control. At least he could have done lip service".40 CRPF personnel were killed on February 14 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a bus carrying security forces.The BJP President also said that the return of pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was a diplomatic victory."Creating situation for return of pilot Abhinandan in such a short span of time is our diplomatic victory," he said.Varthaman's MiG 21 was shot and he bailed out after bringing down one Pakistani F-16 fighter during a dogfight to repel a Pakistani attack on Wednesday morning. He has been in Pakistan since then.Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced in Parliament on Thursday that Varthaman would be released on Friday as a "peace gesture".Coming down hard on Opposition parties which alleged the government was "politicising" the sacrifices of the armed forces, Shah said their joint resolution post the air strikes gave ammunition to Pakistan."The opposition's accusation against the BJP that it was politicising the sacrifices of our forces has given happiness to Pakistan," Shah said."The message has gone that now it is the Modi govt at the helm which is resolute in implementing its policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and has the political will to act," he said.Criticising former PM Manmohan Singh's call for restraint to India and Pakistan, Shah asked how he could compare a country, which has been sponsoring terrorism, with India.He also criticised Singh for his government's "lack of response" after the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008."Now with its action against Pakistan-based terrorists Modi government has been able to create fear in the minds of those behind terrorism that they will face grave consequences for their actions. PTI ASG KR