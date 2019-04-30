English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Imran Khan Finds 'New Follower' in Satya Pal Malik, Raj Bhawan Blames it on 'Mischievous Elements'
The Jammu and Kashmir Raj Bhawan spokesperson said that the hack has been reported to the Jammu and Kashmir police for further action.
File photo of J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik.
Jammu: The Twitter handle of Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik was hacked by some mischievous elements following which the matter was reported to police, a Raj Bhawan spokesperson said Tuesday.
"It was noticed today that the Governor J&K's Twitter handle was hacked by some mischievous elements and he was shown as a follower of Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan Twitter Handle," the spokesperson said.
The moment it was noticed, necessary corrections were made to the account and the Imran Khan Twitter Handle was un-followed, he said.
The matter has been reported to Jammu and Kashmir Police to take necessary follow up action as per law and find out who the miscreants are, the spokesperson said.
