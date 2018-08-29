Imran Khan Govt 'Almost Ready' with Kashmir Plan, Says Pakistan Minister

Pakistan's Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Islamabad is preparing a proposal to resolve the Kashmir conflict and will present it to the cabinet ministers."The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government will prepare a proposal on resolving the Kashmir conflict within one week and present it in the cabinet. They will also discuss the issue with other stakeholders. The proposal is almost ready and we hope that it is considered soon," said Mazari.Before her current position in the government, Mazari was the director general of the Institute of Strategic Studies, a think tank on defence and security issues, and also served as a professor in Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad.External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj is also likely to meet her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly's (UNGA) in New York next month.In his first speech after winning the July 25 general elections, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that Pakistan is ready to improve its ties with India and the blame game between the two neighbours, detrimental to the sub-continent, should come to a stop.“If they take one step towards us, we will take two, but at least (we) need a start,” Khan had said in his first public address.Khan also said that he was very disappointed with the Indian media which had projected him like a "Bollywood villain" in recent weeks.Experts, however, have pointed out that there is very little possibility of any improvement in New Delhi's ties with Islamabad under Imran Khan as he has been "propped" by the Pakistani military.The India-Pakistan ties nose-dived in recent years with no bilateral talks taking place.The ties between the two countries had strained after the terror attacks by Pakistan-based groups in 2016 and India's surgical strikes inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The sentencing of alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav to death by a military court in April last year further deteriorated bilateral ties.The two sides often accuse each other of ceasefire violations along the Line of Control, resulting in civilian casualties.​