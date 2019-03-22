Imran Khan Says PM Modi Sent Greetings for Pakistan’s National Day, Tweets His Message

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said he had received a message from PM Narendra Modi in which he extended his best wishes on the eve of the National Day of Pakistan.Taking to Twitter, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief said that he received a message from PM Modi on the occasion, delivering a message of peace and calling upon people in the sub-continent to work together.“I extend my greetings and best wishes to the people of Pakistan on the National Day of Pakistan. It is time that the people of the sub-continent work together for a democratic, peaceful, progressive and prosperous region, in an atmosphere free of terror and violence,” PM Modi reportedly told Khan.People familiar with developments in New Delhi said Modi’s message was a customary one sent to heads of government or state on national days and noted that the focus was on terrorism.The Pakistan PM’s tweet came hours after India boycotted a reception at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi to mark Pakistan's National Day over invitation extended to separatists. The External Affairs Ministry said no Indian representative will attend similar events in Islamabad as well.Sources said India is boycotting the events for extending invitation to Hurriyat leaders and not because of any other issue.The apparent message and the decision to boycott the reception came in the backdrop of heightened tension between the two nuclear-armed neighbours after the Pulwama terror attack and subsequent air strike by India on a training camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26. The JeM had claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack.Pakistan had retaliated by attempting to target Indian military installations the next day, and had captured IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman after aerial combat near the Line of Control.India has been mounting diplomatic offensive against Pakistan since the Pulwama attack to corner the country internationally on the issue of terrorism.