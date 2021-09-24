Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s latest move to ‘spread awareness’ about Jammu and Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) backfired when the man he had chosen for the task went to the US and insisted that Pakistanis should be thankful for everything they have.

The Print reported on Friday that Shehryar Khan Afridi, chairman of Pakistan’s parliamentary committee on Kashmir, reached New York — where the UNGA summit is taking place – and was seen roaming in Time’s Square and making videos of homeless people on the sidewalks. He also made comments on women passing by during the live video.

Video of #Pakistan-i Parliamentarian Shehryar Afridi taking a weekend stroll in Times Square, New York, while bashing American Women & Values.He is in US as part of Pakistan’s delegation to #UNGA: pic.twitter.com/gyjWMvGHEZ — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) September 19, 2021

He advised Pakistanis to be thankful for all that they are blessed with, saying, “Look at the condition of women in the country which lectures others on human rights. Women in Pakistan are living under better conditions than in those countries that pretend to be the champions of human rights.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in the US on a three-day trip, will conclude his visit with an address at the UNGA, focusing on the pressing global challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues.

