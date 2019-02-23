Imran Khan Told Me He is Son of a Pathan, Now It’s Time to Prove it: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan on Saturday, saying that the time has come for him to stand true to his words, and act against terror outfits in his country after the Pulwama attack.Addressing a BJP rally in Rajasthan’s Tonk, Modi recalled his conversation with Khan during a congratulatory call after the cricketer-turned-politician became Pakistan's premier."People know him as a cricketer. I told him there has been enough of fights between India and Pakistan. Pakistan got nothing, every fight we have won. I told him let us fight against poverty and illiteracy. He told me, 'Modiji, I am the son of Pathan. I speak true and I do true’.” Modi told the crowd.“Today, it is the time he stands true to his words. I will see whether he stands true to his words or not," the PM added.Modi said that most of the countries and large global organisations are united against the Pulwama terror attack, and peace in the world is not possible if the factory of terrorism continues like this.The attack on the CRPF convoy on February 14 had claimed the lives of 40 jawans. Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed had claimed responsibility for the attack.India has pledged a response to the Pulwama attack and dismissed Imran Khan’s earlier offer to aid investigations and to take action if New Delhi provides “actionable intelligence”.On Friday, the Pakistan government took ‘administrative control’ of the Jaish headquarters at Bahawalpur in Punjab province following global pressure to act, but it remains to be seen if it is an eyewash or an actual crackdown.During the rally, Modi also asserted that the fight is against terrorists and not Kashmiris as he condemned the attacks on those from the state in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack. He vowed that the perpetrators would have to pay as he appealed to people to have faith in armed forces and his government.