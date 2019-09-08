Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

In 10 Years, India Can Set Up Factory on Moon, Get Helium-3 to Earth, Says Father of BrahMos

Pillai said India's base on Moon will also 'become a hub for future launches' for missions to other planets in the solar system.

PTI

Updated:September 8, 2019, 10:58 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
In 10 Years, India Can Set Up Factory on Moon, Get Helium-3 to Earth, Says Father of BrahMos
Representative image
Loading...

New Delhi: Former DRDO scientist A Sivathanu Pillai has claimed India will be able to set up a base on the surface of Moon in ten years for extraction of the Helium-3.

Speaking to the "War and Peace" programme on DD News, Pillai said, "In space programme, we are one of the four countries that has complete mastery over technology."

Pillai, who had spearheaded the Brahmos Missiles programme, said, "India will be able to set up a factory on Moon to process huge reserves of precious raw material and bring the extracted Helium-3 to Earth," a statement by War and Peace said.

Helium-3 will be the new energy material for future, he said.

Helium-3 is a non radioactive material that can produce 100 times more energy than Uranium.

Pillai said India's base on Moon will also "become a hub for future launches" for missions to other planets in the solar system.

He said, "Now, there are interests from the US, Russia and China to create base on Moon, (so) India will naturally follow".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram