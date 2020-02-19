In 12-Minute Journey to Taj Mahal, Trump Will Get Glimpse of India's Culture and its Friendship with US

Lucknow: Thousands of school children with US-India flags in their hands will greet US President Donald Trump while on his way to the Taj Mahal on February 14. As many as 3,000 cultural dancers have also been roped in to perform at crossroads on the route that leads to the 338-year-old mausoleum.

Overseeing the final preparations, chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited Agra on Monday, following which ADG Zone Agra Ajay Anand informed residents about the rules that will be in place for Trump's visit.

"Around 6,000 security personnel will be deployed for the security cover; this will include NSG and ATS commandos as well. Verification process of the residents and their tenants who live on the proposed route to Taj Mahal for US President's visit is already underway," informed ADG Zone Agra Ajay Anand.

According to information, the 15 kilometer-route of the US President to Taj Mahal has been cleared and it is expected that Trump's cavalcade will cover the distance in just 12 minutes.

The Municipal Corporation in Agra is getting the walls around Taj Mahal painted, while machines have been engaged to clean up the roads leading to the Taj Mahal. Artists have also been engaged in making the wall look beautiful with wall paintings.

Meanwhile, dividers on the roads are being repainted in stripes to welcome the US President and his family, and statues at prominent crossroads in the city are also being cleaned up. As per local sources, US President Donald Trump might also attend the cultural show named ‘Mohabbat – The Taj’ which will be held at Kalakruti auditorium near the monument.

Earlier in the month of January, an advance Security team from US had visited the Taj Mahal and its adjoining areas in Agra. A group of nearly 40 people from US Advance Security team visited the Taj Mahal, after which some more teams had visited the Taj Mahal and adjoining areas to give a final nod for the visit of US President.

Earlier in 2015, the then US President Barrack Obama’s visit to the Taj was cancelled at the last moment due to security concerns as only battery-operated vehicles were allowed in the perimeter of 500 metres of the Taj Mahal. This time also if the vehicle of US President is not allowed then he might take a battery-operated vehicle from East Gate of the Taj Mahal.

On Monday, a team of US officials along with local administration officers have already conducted a security sweep of the Taj Mahal. The local administration officials were also briefed by US officials regarding the visit of US President to Taj Mahal.

