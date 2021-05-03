In 1st Ceasefire Violation After Indo-Pak Agreement, BSF Patrolling Party Targeted in Ramgarh by Rangers

In a breach for the first time after India and Pakistan agreed to hold fire at the LoC, Pakistan Rangers targeted BSF patrolling party on international borders in Ramgarh sector in Samba.

India’s Border Security Force (BSF) said they also retaliated in a big way.

Earlier, on February 24, in an unexpected move, India and Pakistan issued a joint statement agreeing to strictly observe ceasefire regulations.

The re-commitment to the 2003 ceasefire came at a time when tensions were slowly ebbing at the LAC where India and China had been involved in a tense stand-off for the last 9 months.

The year 2020 was particularly bad for the ceasefire. There were 4,645 ceasefire violations last year, a record high when compared to 1,629 in 2018 and 3,168 in 2019. In the first 2 months of 2021 alone, there have been 591 violations. The dramatic rise in 2019 came after the Pulwama attacks and abrogation of Article 370.

Meanwhile, a total of 221 terrorists were killed in the Valley last year, while nine were killed in the first 2 months of 2021.

