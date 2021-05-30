In 1st Pictures of Mehul Choksi from Dominica Jail, Diamantaire Appears With Swollen Eye, Bruised Arm

A local media outlet on Saturday released two photos of fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi while in the custody of the police in Dominica. The photos, released by Chowksi’s lawyer to media, show him behind bars, his eye swollen and arm severely bruised.

The images have surfaced two days after the fugitive diamantaire’s lawyer claimed that he was “forcefully picked up by various people" from Antigua’s Jolly Harbour and taken to Dominica, where he may have been “tortured". His lawyer Vijay Aggarwal had said the 62-year-old businessman has wounds on his body.

“I have been told that there are marks of torture on the body. Now, we are trying our very best in Dominica for legal recourse so that he is sent back to Antigua," Aggarwal was quoted as saying by ANI on Thursday.

Chowksi had surfaced in the Caribbean nation of Dominica last week after going missing from Antigua and Barbuda, where he had been living for the last three years.

According to Aggarwal, Choksi was forcefully picked from Antigua and then taken to Dominica. “…He (Choksi) has narrated that he was picked up by various people from jolly harbour in Antigua. And then he was taken to Dominica. And he was there on Sunday and then he was taken to the police station on Monday."

Choksi, who had recently fled from Antigua and Barbuda, was captured in neighbouring Dominica after an Interpol Yellow Notice was issued against him, Antiguan media reported on Wednesday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here