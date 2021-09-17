In 1st Such Case in India, Gallbladder Gangrene Reported in 5 Covid-recovered Patients in Delhi

Five patients at Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, who recently got recovered from Covid-19, have developed gallbladder gangrene, leaving medical experts alarmed. Doctors from the hospital said this is the first time that such cases have been reported in India.

According to a report in Indian Express, gangrene was reported in 5 patients – four men and a woman aged between 37 and 75. All of them were successfully treated at the hospital between June and August.

They complained of fever, pain in the right upper quadrant of abdomen, and vomiting. Two of them had diabetes and one suffered from heart disease. Three patients had received steroids for management of Covid-19 symptoms, the report said.

Dr Anil Arora, Chairman of the Institute of Liver, Gastroenterology and Pancreaticobiliary Sciences at Ganga Ram, said there was severe inflammation of gallbladder and it resulted in gangrene of gallbladder. All five patients had to undergo urgent laparoscopic surgery.

As per the PTI, the gallbladder stone disease is a common problem in North India and is responsible for 90% of cases of acute inflammation called cholecystitis. Only 10% of the patients have “acalculous cholecystitis" which is inflammation of the gallbladder without evidence of gallstones or cystic duct obstruction.

