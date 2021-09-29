In 1st Visit Since Abrogation of Article 370, Mohan Bhagwat to Visit Jammu on 4-day Trip

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Singh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will visit Jammu on Thursday on a four-day trip. This would be his first visit to the union territory after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Sources told News18 that during these four days the RSS chief will participate in several programmes and hold a public meeting on October 2. “As per the tradition of the RSS, every year the Sarsanghchalak and Sarkaryavah travel all the provinces of the country as part of organisational work and to interact with prominent persons,” said Dr. Vikrant, Prant Karyawah of the RSS.

He said that since its formation, it is a practice in the RSS that Sarsanghchalak and Sarkaryavah visit every province in connection with the organisational work. “Following the same tradition, this year Sarsanghchalak visit has been fixed in Jammu and Kashmir province. First time since the pandemic began, a Sarsanghchalak is coming to Jammu,” he said.

Bhagwat had last visited Jammu in 2016 and had said that Article 370 was an impediment in the total integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Sources say that this time the RSS chief will participate in various in-house organisational meetings and address a seminar at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium, Jammu University on October 2.

“On October 3, Sarsanghchalak will address Swayamsevak of the Sangh through online mode across Jammu and Kashmir province. Swayamsevak will gather at Mandals and Bastis level to listen to the online address of Sarsanghchalak,” sources said.

Apart from interacting with the office bearers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Jammu, and Kashmir Province Team, Bhagwat will also review the ongoing projects initiated by the RSS in Jammu and Kashmir in various fields, including “Sewa, education, public awareness, health, rural development, ecology, water conservation, social equality.”

“The RSS chief will also interact with Pracharaks of the province and selected dignitaries. During the first and second wave of deadly coronavirus, RSS workers played a very important role in serving the people. Sarsanghchalak Ji will seek feedback from Swayamsevak who worked assiduously during the first and second wave of the Coronavirus,” he said.

Sources said that the visit of Bhagwat to Jammu, which traditionally has been a stronghold of the Hindutva organisation, attains significance as the political wing of RSS, the ruling BJP was able to fulfil the long cherished dream of RSS of the abrogation of Article 370.

“Abrogation of Article 370 was something the RSS has been long fighting for. It was on top of our agenda and in 2019 we were able to fulfil on the promise of removing the Article that acted as an impediment in the overall integration of Jammu and Kashmir wit the country,” an office bearer of the RSS said.

He said that Article 370 was used as the corner stone for the separatist movement in Jammu and Kashmir and with its abrogation the movement has already started dying a slow death.

“Bhagwat is also expected to tell the cadre here to work hard to ensure that people vote for BJP in the upcoming assembly elections in the union territory whenever the same is announced by the election commission,” he said.

