In 2020, More Than Half of NSA Arrests Made in UP Were for Cow Slaughter: Report

As many as 139 people in Uttar Pradesh were slapped with the National Security Act (NSA) this year and 76 of these cases are related cow slaughter, a statement by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi has revealed.

According to a report in Indian Express, till on August 31 the Bareilly police zone alone accounted for 44 of the total cases. “Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that the NSA be slapped in case of crimes which may affect public order so that there is a feeling of fear among criminals and a feeling of safety among the public,” Awasthi said in the statement.

The latest arrest under the NSA for cow slaughter was reported from the Gorakhpur police zone on September 6 against a man named Israel who was accused of being involved in the act in Bahraich. He has also been booked under the Goonda Act.

“Israel was arrested in July after a huge quantity of beef was recovered from him. Following the incidents of cow slaughter, the law and order situation in the area remained sensitive,” said Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar.

In 2020, the police invoked the stringent legislation against six people over crimes against women and children, 37 for heinous crimes and 20 for other offences. Thirteen of the arrests under the Act are linked to the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests early this year. Till August 26, 1,716 cases were filed under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act and over 4,000 people arrested, the report said.

Under the NSA, a person can be detained without a charge for up to 12 months if authorities are satisfied that he or she is a threat to national security or law and order.