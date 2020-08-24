In 40 days, Over 69 Lakh Register on Govt Portal for Jobs, But Only 1.49 Lakh Get Employed

Over seven lakh people had registered on a government portal, which was launched by the Modi government last month, between August 14 and August 21, however, 691 got jobs. The ASEEM (Aatmanirbhar Skilled Employee Employer Mapping) portal that was launched by the Centre on July 11 has seen registration of over 69 lakh individuals in just 40 days.

As per data by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, just 2 per cent of the 3.7 lakh candidates who registered on the portal have actually been employed, The Indian Express reported.

Besides, around 69 lakh migrant workers had registered on the portal, but only 1.49 lakh were offered jobs. However, only 7,700 could join work.

The Ministry said that the portal is not just for migrant workers. The list includes self-employed tailors, electricians, field-technicians, sewing machine operators, courier delivery executives, nurses, accounts executives, manual cleaners and sales associates.

According to the data, there is shortage of workers in states that had witnessed an exodus of migrant workers such as Karnataka, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

The demand for work among migrant workers has risen by 80 per cent in just a week (3.78 lakh from 2.97 lakh during August 14-21), however, there is just 9.87 percent increase in their employment (7,009 to 7,700 — during this period). The number of registered people on the portal too has increased by 11.98 per cent – 61.67 to 69 lakh in the week ending August 21.

“Our skilled youth will be able to play an important role in accelerating the development journey of India. To accelerate self-reliance and Skill India Mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to connect the youth in the country with new employment opportunities, our ASEEM portal will surely give impetus to our continuous efforts to bridge supply and demand in the market. Our skilled workforce will ensure increased productivity and better outcomes for our industries, " Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, told The Indian Express.

Healthcare, logistics, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail and construction are top sectors offering about 73.4 percent of jobs on the portal.

The ASEEM portal data show that under the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan, launched in 116 districts by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June, women constitute only 5.4 per cent of job seekers.

The portal has 514 companies registered, out of which 443 have posted 2.92 lakh jobs. However, only 1.49 lakh have been offered to aspirants, as per the data. Of the total jobs posted on the portal, over 77 per cent are in Karnataka, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, shows the data.

The number of active companies that have posted at least one job on ASEEM has slightly increased to 443 from 419 in the week that ended on August 21.

For trained/skilled workers is concerned, 42.3 per cent of people who had registered on the portal are from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Delhi.