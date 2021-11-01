In 5-hour Surgery, PGI Rohtak Doctors Remove Two 40-foot-long Iron Rods From Man’s Body

The doctors at PGI, Rohtak, have performed a rare surgery and removed two iron rods that had entered an 18-year-old boy’s body in an accident. The operation lasted five hours and was performed in the cardiac surgery department of the hospital. The team of doctors was successful in saving the young man’s life after the surgery.

The doctors of the cardio and anaesthesia departments did a lot of brainstorming before conducting this extremely difficult and rare surgery. After the discussion, the mechanic who cuts iron rods was called and taken to the operation theatre.

The iron rods were cut and made small inside the operation theatre itself. Later on, a successful operation was conducted. For now, the young man is out of danger. He is currently under the doctor’s observation. Karan, of Bhora Rasoolpur village of Sonipat, was going on the road to get fuel filled in his bike on Friday evening. In front of him was a cart full of iron rods. Since the rods were long in size they were hanging out.

Suddenly, Karan came in contact with the iron rods and got caught in them. As a result, these two iron rods — around 40 feet long — went through his chest.

After looking at the young man’s condition, the people present around intelligently got the iron rods cut from back and front. After this, he was taken to Khanpur Medical college. From there, Karan was referred to PGI, Rohtak. At PGI, while doctors made preparations for his operation, they also hoped the rods didn’t damage it.

At this point, there were around six-foot-long iron rods in Karan’s body. The team of doctors first got the iron rods cut so that they don’t hinder the operation. The doctors then sought some expert opinion regarding the operation and then successfully performed the surgery from around 9 in the night to 2 in the morning.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.