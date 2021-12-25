In 6-Day Good Governance Campaign, Centre and States Clear 3 Crore Service Applications, 6 Lakh Public Grievances

Nearly 3 crore applications from citizens and over 6 lakh public grievances have been resolved in the six-day special ‘Good Governance Week’ campaign that started on December 20, senior government officials told News18.com.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ordered the campaign with the motto of taking good administration down to the villages (‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur’), wherein the Centre and all states work as a team to resolve public grievances and deliver services on applications submitted by people.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be present at the conclusion of the drive on Saturday, December 25 — celebrated as ‘Good Governance Day’ to commemorate the birth anniversary of the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. A ‘States Good Governance Index’ will also be launched.

The nearly 3 crore service applications disposed of during the drive were regarding people seeking copies of revenue records, birth and death certificates, caste certificates, marriage certificates, partition deeds and registration deeds, a senior official said.

“Applications of over 250 kinds of services were attended to,” the official said.

Andhra Pradesh disposed of the maximum, 1.3 crore service applications, while poll-bound Punjab and Uttar Pradesh disposed of over 30 lakh and 25 lakh, respectively.

Over 6 lakh public grievances, including nearly 5.5 lakh in state grievance portals and over 65,000 in the central grievance portal, have also been resolved during the drive. Andhra Pradesh was at the forefront here too, resolving nearly 1.7 lakh pending citizen grievances, while Rajasthan disposed of nearly 1.1 lakh public grievances.

This was in addition to over three lakh public grievances and 21,500 appeals filed by citizens that were cleared in the Centre during a special campaign run at central level in October.

A total of nearly 10 lakh citizen grievances pending from across the county have been cleared since October.

The Prime Minister, in a message on the campaign, had said his government is committed to strengthening good governance that is pro-people and proactive governance. He had added that the development of India is dependent on the development of villages and the government is giving utmost priority to schemes that will make villages more efficient and usher in “a new era of Gram Swaraj”.

Guided by the Citizen-First approach, the effort is to further deepen the outreach of service delivery, the PM had said.

