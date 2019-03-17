'In 6 Years, We Can Buy Houses in Karachi': This RSS Leader Believes Pakistan Will Soon Be Part of India

Addressing a gathering in Mumbai, senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar has said Pakistan would be part of India after 2025.According to a report in the Indian Express, the national executive of the Sangh said on Saturday, “You can take it down that five-seven years later, you will get a chance to buy a house or do business somewhere in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Sialkot.”“There was no Pakistan before 1947. People say it was a part of Hindustan before 1945. It will again be a part of Hindustan after 2025,” he added.Making a controversial remark, Kumar further said that laws against “traitors” must be brought in place so that there are “no Naseeruddin, Hamid Ansari or Navjot Sindhu.” “We need a new law for traitors, whether they are studying in JNU or are in Maharashtra,” he said.The RSS leader took the opportunity to speak on the issue of Kashmir, China and the Army. Kumar said that the Indian government’s “tough line on Kashmir for the first time,” had inched the country closer to the dream of an “Akhand Bharat.”“This is because the Army acts on political willpower, and now, the political willpower has changed. So, we have dreams of settling in Lahore and not needing permission from China to go to Mansarovar. We have ensured a government in Dhaka of our liking… A Bharatiya Union of Akhand Bharat on the lines of European Union can take shape,” said Kumar.Kumar also questioned the special status for Jammu and Kashmir. He said “The entire country is open to Kashmiris, then why is Kashmir not open to all Hindustanis. The Constitution talks of one country, one citizenship and one flag, he added.The Mumbai event was organised by the Maharashtra chapter of the Forum for Awareness of National Security, along with the Savarkar Strategic Centre of Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak.